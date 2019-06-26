Has LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (LX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored (LX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 852 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LX's full-year earnings has moved 3.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LX has returned about 55.17% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 10.51%. This means that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, LX belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.35% so far this year, so LX is performing better in this area.

LX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.