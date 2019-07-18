Has Lenovo Group (LNVGY) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lenovo Group (LNVGY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lenovo Group is one of 638 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LNVGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNVGY's full-year earnings has moved 14.93% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LNVGY has returned about 24.14% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 21.93%. This means that Lenovo Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, LNVGY is a member of the Computer - Mini computers industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.35% so far this year, so LNVGY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to LNVGY as it looks to continue its solid performance.