Has Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Aerospace space have likely heard of Leidos Holdings (LDOS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Leidos Holdings is one of 33 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LDOS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS's full-year earnings has moved 2.02% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LDOS has returned 52.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Aerospace sector has returned an average of 24.24% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Leidos Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, LDOS is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.18% this year, meaning that LDOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Aerospace sector will want to keep a close eye on LDOS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.