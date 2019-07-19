Has Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LVS and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Las Vegas Sands is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LVS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVS's full-year earnings has moved 4.48% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LVS has returned about 23.59% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 23.53% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Las Vegas Sands is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LVS is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.53% this year, meaning that LVS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

LVS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.