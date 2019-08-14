Has Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Kimberly-Clark (KMB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Kimberly-Clark is one of 176 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KMB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMB's full-year earnings has moved 1.99% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KMB has gained about 22.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 18.16% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Kimberly-Clark is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KMB belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.41% so far this year, meaning that KMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

KMB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.