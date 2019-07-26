Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Keysight Technologies (KEYS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KEYS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Keysight Technologies is one of 638 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS's full-year earnings has moved 6.01% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KEYS has moved about 46.18% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.16% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Keysight Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, KEYS belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.48% so far this year, so KEYS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KEYS as it looks to continue its solid performance.