Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Keysight Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 639 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KEYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS's full-year earnings has moved 6.01% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KEYS has returned about 45.06% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 21.47% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Keysight Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KEYS belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.70% so far this year, so KEYS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track KEYS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.