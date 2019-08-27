Has Intuit (INTU) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intuit (INTU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Intuit is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 637 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU's full-year earnings has moved 1.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, INTU has gained about 43.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.65% on average. This means that Intuit is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, INTU is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.55% so far this year, so INTU is performing better in this area.

INTU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.