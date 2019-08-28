Has HubSpot (HUBS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is HubSpot (HUBS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HubSpot is one of 637 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HUBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBS's full-year earnings has moved 14.70% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HUBS has returned about 62.95% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.41% on average. This shows that HubSpot is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, HUBS is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 89 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.90% so far this year, so HUBS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to HUBS as it looks to continue its solid performance.