Has HubSpot (HUBS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of HubSpot (HUBS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

HubSpot is one of 638 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HUBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HUBS's full-year earnings has moved 15.51% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HUBS has moved about 52.45% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 18.96% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, HubSpot is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HUBS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.72% so far this year, meaning that HUBS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to HUBS as it looks to continue its solid performance.