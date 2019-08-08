Quantcast

Has Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hertz Global Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 156 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HTZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HTZ's full-year earnings has moved 12.80% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, HTZ has moved about 3.81% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10.75% on average. As we can see, Hertz Global Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, HTZ belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.56% this year, meaning that HTZ is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track HTZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

