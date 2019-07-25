Has Herman Miller (MLHR) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Herman Miller (MLHR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Herman Miller is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MLHR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLHR's full-year earnings has moved 2.16% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MLHR has returned about 51.07% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 31.95% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Herman Miller is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MLHR belongs to the Business - Office Products industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.42% so far this year, so MLHR is performing better in this area.

MLHR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.