Has Heico (HEI) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Heico (HEI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HEI and the rest of the Aerospace group's stocks.

Heico is a member of the Aerospace sector. This group includes 33 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HEI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HEI's full-year earnings has moved 4.95% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HEI has returned 84.33% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 27%. This shows that Heico is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, HEI belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 38.28% so far this year, meaning that HEI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to HEI as it looks to continue its solid performance.