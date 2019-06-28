Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GW Pharmaceuticals is one of 843 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWPH's full-year earnings has moved 47.57% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GWPH has returned about 74.76% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.08% on average. This means that GW Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GWPH belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 77 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.56% so far this year, meaning that GWPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GWPH as it looks to continue its solid performance.