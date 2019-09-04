Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

GW Pharmaceuticals is one of 867 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GWPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GWPH's full-year earnings has moved 42.84% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GWPH has gained about 46.77% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 1.91%. This shows that GW Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, GWPH belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 80 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.71% this year, meaning that GWPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GWPH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.