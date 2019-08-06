Has Guardant Health (GH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Guardant Health (GH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Guardant Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 867 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 2.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GH has gained about 132.03% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.91% on average. This means that Guardant Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GH belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 368 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.98% so far this year, so GH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.