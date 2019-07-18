Has GoPro (GPRO) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has GoPro (GPRO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GoPro is one of 250 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GPRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPRO's full-year earnings has moved 130.77% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GPRO has returned about 25.24% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 24.53%. This means that GoPro is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, GPRO is a member of the Audio Video Production industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.97% so far this year, so GPRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to GPRO as it looks to continue its solid performance.