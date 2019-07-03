Has Geo Group Inc (GEO) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Geo Group Inc (GEO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Geo Group Inc is one of 857 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GEO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEO's full-year earnings has moved 35.44% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GEO has gained about 4.52% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 13.24%. As we can see, Geo Group Inc is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GEO belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.91% so far this year, so GEO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to GEO as it looks to continue its solid performance.