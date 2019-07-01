Has Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Flexible Solutions International (FSI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Flexible Solutions International is one of 237 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSI's full-year earnings has moved 138.46% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FSI has gained about 234.07% so far this year. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 13.65%. As we can see, Flexible Solutions International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, FSI belongs to the Chemical - Specialty industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.50% so far this year, so FSI is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on FSI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.