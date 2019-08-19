Has Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Enphase Energy (ENPH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Enphase Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 311 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENPH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENPH's full-year earnings has moved 51.11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENPH has returned 577.17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 3.14% on average. As we can see, Enphase Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ENPH belongs to the Solar industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 86.28% this year, meaning that ENPH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on ENPH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.