Has Diodes (DIOD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Diodes (DIOD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Diodes is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 634 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. DIOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DIOD's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DIOD has returned 6.29% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 18.08%. As we can see, Diodes is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, DIOD is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.87% so far this year, meaning that DIOD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to DIOD as it looks to continue its solid performance.