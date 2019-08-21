Has Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Digital Turbine (APPS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APPS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Digital Turbine is one of 637 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS's full-year earnings has moved 161.54% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APPS has moved about 273.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.80% on average. This shows that Digital Turbine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, APPS belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 89 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.21% so far this year, so APPS is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on APPS as it attempts to continue its solid performance.