Has Delta Air Lines (DAL) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Delta Air Lines (DAL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Delta Air Lines is one of 156 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL's full-year earnings has moved 5.42% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DAL has returned about 15.95% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 11% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Delta Air Lines is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, DAL belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.35% so far this year, so DAL is performing better in this area.

DAL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.