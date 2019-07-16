Has CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of CyberArk Software (CYBR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CYBR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

CyberArk Software is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CYBR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 8.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CYBR has returned 90.82% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 23.10%. This shows that CyberArk Software is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CYBR is a member of the Security industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.43% so far this year, meaning that CYBR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on CYBR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.