Has Cronos Group (CRON) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cronos Group (CRON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cronos Group is one of 855 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CRON is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRON's full-year earnings has moved 166.67% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CRON has returned about 33.69% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 10.04% on average. This means that Cronos Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CRON belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.74% so far this year, meaning that CRON is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRON as it looks to continue its solid performance.