Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Comcast (CMCSA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CMCSA and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Comcast is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CMCSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMCSA's full-year earnings has moved 2.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CMCSA has returned 29.22% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 16.20% on average. This shows that Comcast is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CMCSA belongs to the Cable Television industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.51% so far this year, so CMCSA is performing better in this area.

CMCSA will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.