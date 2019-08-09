Has Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Columbia Sportswear (COLM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Columbia Sportswear is one of 250 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. COLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM's full-year earnings has moved 3.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, COLM has moved about 19.88% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 18.08% on average. This means that Columbia Sportswear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, COLM is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.94% so far this year, so COLM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on COLM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.