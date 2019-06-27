Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 5.14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CMG has returned 68.48% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17.16%. As we can see, Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CMG is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.31% so far this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CMG as it looks to continue its solid performance.