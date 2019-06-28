Has Children's Place, (PLCE) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Children's Place, (PLCE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Children's Place, is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLCE's full-year earnings has moved 11.72% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PLCE has gained about 3.98% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17.86%. As we can see, Children's Place, is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PLCE belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.86% this year, meaning that PLCE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PLCE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.