Has Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Caseys General Stores (CASY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Caseys General Stores is one of 223 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 8.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CASY has returned 31.77% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 16.83%. As we can see, Caseys General Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CASY belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.33% so far this year, meaning that CASY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CASY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.