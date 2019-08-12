Quantcast

Has Caseys General Stores (CASY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Caseys General Stores (CASY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Caseys General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CASY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 8.42% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CASY has returned 30.09% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 16.38%. This means that Caseys General Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CASY belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.81% this year, meaning that CASY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CASY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.


