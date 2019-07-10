Quantcast

Has Bruker (BRKR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Bruker (BRKR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BRKR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Bruker is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 639 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRKR's full-year earnings has moved 2.75% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BRKR has gained about 68.12% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.47% on average. This means that Bruker is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BRKR belongs to the Instruments - Scientific industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.40% so far this year, meaning that BRKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BRKR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BRKR


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar