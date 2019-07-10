Has Bruker (BRKR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Bruker (BRKR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BRKR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Bruker is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 639 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRKR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRKR's full-year earnings has moved 2.75% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BRKR has gained about 68.12% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.47% on average. This means that Bruker is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BRKR belongs to the Instruments - Scientific industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.40% so far this year, meaning that BRKR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BRKR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.