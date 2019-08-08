Has Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Best Buy Co. (BBY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Best Buy Co. is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 1.44% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BBY has moved about 27.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 15.50% on average. This means that Best Buy Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BBY belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.46% so far this year, so BBY is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BBY. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.