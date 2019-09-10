Has Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APAM and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 855 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 2.83% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, APAM has gained about 27.77% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 11.49%. This means that Artisan Partners Asset Management is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, APAM is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.53% so far this year, so APAM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track APAM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.