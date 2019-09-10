Has Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arch Capital Group is one of 855 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACGL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 7.14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ACGL has moved about 54.72% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 11.49% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Arch Capital Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ACGL belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.95% so far this year, meaning that ACGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ACGL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.