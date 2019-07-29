Has Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arbor Realty Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 856 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 9.52% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ABR has returned about 20.26% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 14.02% on average. As we can see, Arbor Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ABR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.57% so far this year, so ABR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ABR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.