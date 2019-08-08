Has Amtech Systems (ASYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amtech Systems (ASYS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Amtech Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 638 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASYS's full-year earnings has moved 112.61% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASYS has returned 21.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 17.59% on average. This shows that Amtech Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ASYS belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.53% so far this year, meaning that ASYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ASYS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.