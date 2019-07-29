Has American International Group (AIG) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of American International Group (AIG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

American International Group is one of 856 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIG's full-year earnings has moved 13.41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AIG has gained about 45.32% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 14.02%. This shows that American International Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AIG belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.58% this year, meaning that AIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track AIG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.