Has Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BABA and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Alibaba Group Holding is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 224 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BABA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BABA's full-year earnings has moved 6.38% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BABA has gained about 30.40% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 22.37%. As we can see, Alibaba Group Holding is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BABA belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.81% so far this year, so BABA is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on BABA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.