Has Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is one of 867 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ALXN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALXN's full-year earnings has moved 4.75% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ALXN has gained about 6.66% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.99% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ALXN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 367 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.82% so far this year, meaning that ALXN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ALXN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.