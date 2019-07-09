Has Air China (AIRYY) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Air China (AIRYY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Air China is one of 156 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AIRYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRYY's full-year earnings has moved 43.54% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AIRYY has moved about 21.07% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 15.16% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Air China is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AIRYY belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.23% so far this year, meaning that AIRYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AIRYY as it looks to continue its solid performance.