Has Agilent Technologies (A) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Agilent Technologies (A) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Agilent Technologies is one of 637 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. An is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for A's full-year earnings has moved 0.94% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, A has returned 6.36% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 19.59%. This shows that Agilent Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, A belongs to the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.72% so far this year, meaning that An is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track A. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.