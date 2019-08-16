Has 3PEA international (PAYS) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of 3PEA international (PAYS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

3PEA international is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PAYS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAYS's full-year earnings has moved 16% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PAYS has moved about 293.75% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 25.95% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, 3PEA international is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PAYS belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.28% so far this year, meaning that PAYS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PAYS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.