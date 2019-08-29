Quantcast

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. ( HIG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $58.41, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIG was $58.41, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.81 and a 44.08% increase over the 52 week low of $40.54.

HIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). HIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports HIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 21.05%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HIG as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF ( KBWP )
  • iShares U.S. Insurance ETF ( IAK )
  • SPDR S&P Insurance ETF ( KIE )
  • Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF ( CZA )
  • First Trust Long/Short Equity ( FTLS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWP with an increase of 11.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HIG at 4.26%.

