Harmony Gold's (HMY) Earnings and Sales Rise Y/Y in FY19

Harmony Gold Mining Company LimitedHMY posted adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share in fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 30, 2019), up 7.7% from 13 cents recorded a year ago.



Revenues and Costs



Revenues increased 19.3% to roughly $1.9 billion for fiscal 2019 from around $1.6 billion registered a year ago. The upside was mainly driven by 18% increase in gold sales.



Gold production was 1,438,231 ounces (oz) in the fiscal year, up nearly 17% year over year. Average gold prices received during the fiscal fell roughly 7% year over year to $1,287 per oz.



Cost of sales increased 12.7% year over year to $2,037 million, while cash operating costs fell 5% to $965 million. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) fell around 2% year over year to $1,207 per oz.

Financial Overview



At the end of fiscal 2019, cash and cash equivalents rose 37.3% year over year to $70 million. Cash flow from operating activities rose 8.9% to $330 million in the fiscal.



Net debt decreased around 3% year over year to $348 million at the end of fiscal 2019.



Outlook



Harmony Gold plans to produce roughly 1.46 million oz of gold in fiscal 2020. Some of the company's key focus area in the next fiscal will include profitable production, value accretive acquisitions and strengthening cash flows.



Price Performance



Shares of Harmony Gold have skyrocketed 106.3% in the past year compared with the industry 's 61.8% surge.





