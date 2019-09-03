“Harmonization” May Be Key Problem for the DOL and SEC

(Washington)

Anyone who has been following the DOL/SEC-fiduciary rule/best interest saga is probably sick of the word "harmonization". The term is a catch-all for the idea that the two agencies will synchronize their rule-making so there won't be any grey area or uncertainty for advisors. We doubt that will happen (or even can, given the law of unintended consequences). Yet, a top industry law firm has just weighed on the specific points where harmonization may happen. The first big area to consider is rollovers, as both agencies have in the past claimed it as their own territory. That will likely be an area where harmonization is necessary because of previous guidance issued by both. Electronic disclosures will be another priority area. Additionally, the rules governing defined benefit versus defined contribution plans will also need to be harmonized.

FINSUM : We are slightly doubtful their will be some great harmonization between the DOL and the SEC. So, expect some uncertainty, grey areas, and more business for lawyers.