Harmonic (HLIT) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen. The first name is Harmonic HLIT which soared more than 24% after Comcast agreed to use its software and acquire a healthy chunk of stock. Brian believes that this forward momentum should carry the stock towards double digits and down the road is clearly a take over play for the cable company. Next up is Enphase Energy ENPH and Brian likes this stock because the whole solar sector is hot. Goldman Sachs upgraded several names in the space and that is helping all the stocks higher. The chart for this stock is super strong, as Brian points out that most stocks slipped in May, but not ENPH!

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



