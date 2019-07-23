Quantcast

Harley-Davidson reports lower quarterly profit as tariffs bite

By Reuters

Reuters


CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 19.3% fall in quarterly profits on Tuesday, hurt by higher-tariff costs as well as a continued slide in sales in the United States.

The company said its net income fell to $195.63 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $242.34 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 19.3% fall in quarterly profits on Tuesday, hurt by higher-tariff costs as well as a continued slide in sales in the United States.

The company said its net income fell to $195.63 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $242.34 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.





This article appears in: Stocks , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Economy , Taxes , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: HOG


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar