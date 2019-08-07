Quantcast

Hargreaves Lansdown management to give up bonuses amid Woodford furore

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Executives at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown are surrendering their bonuses after clients were hit by the suspension of Neil Woodford's flagship fund, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Chief Executive Chris Hill, Chief Financial Officer Philip Johnson, Chief Investment Officer Lee Gardhouse and Research Director Mark Dampier, will take no bonus for 2019, the source said.

"Chris believes this is the right thing to do. He recognises the impact that the gating has had on our clients. This demonstrates his and Hargreaves Lansdown's continued focus on putting clients first," he added.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar