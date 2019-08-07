Hargreaves Lansdown management to give up bonuses amid Woodford furore

Reuters





LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Executives at fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown are surrendering their bonuses after clients were hit by the suspension of Neil Woodford's flagship fund, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Chief Executive Chris Hill, Chief Financial Officer Philip Johnson, Chief Investment Officer Lee Gardhouse and Research Director Mark Dampier, will take no bonus for 2019, the source said.

"Chris believes this is the right thing to do. He recognises the impact that the gating has had on our clients. This demonstrates his and Hargreaves Lansdown's continued focus on putting clients first," he added.