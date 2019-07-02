Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ( HASI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.335 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HASI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.75, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HASI was $27.75, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.53 and a 47.41% increase over the 52 week low of $18.83.

HASI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HASI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.99. Zacks Investment Research reports HASI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.84%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HASI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HASI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HASI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Solar ETF ( TAN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TAN with an increase of 23.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HASI at 4.39%.